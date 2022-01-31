Warning as Rowley Regis wards highlighted as Covid hotspots

Three Rowley Regis wards - Rowley, Cradley Heath and Old Hill, and Blackheath - are among the wards with the highest confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region.

Rowley East has the highest rate of cases in the Black Country at 1,971.8 per 100,000 people, while Cradley Heath has a rate of 1,440.6 per 100,000, and Blackheath has a rate of 1,189.1.

Dr Lisa McNally, Sandwell Council’s director of public health, said: “While infection is declining in Sandwell, there are still some areas that are of concern. Last year, when infection numbers in Rowley Regis started to climb, the community responded positively and case rates decreased. It would be great to see this happen again.”

“The virus doesn’t care what government restrictions are in place. It will continue to be passed from person to person, no matter what. So, it’s important you continue to do what you can to keep yourself and others safe. Every little action helps keep us all safer.”

Other worrying areas for Covid-19 in the Black Country include Dudley's Kates Hill with 1,779.9 cases per 100,000 people, Bilston Lunt and Loxdale with 1,767.5 cases per 100,000, Woodcross with 1,646.4 per 100,000, and Ocker Hill with 1,609 cases per 100,000.

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for adults, social care and health, said: “All of us in Sandwell can play our part by understanding the situations where risks of Covid-19 infection and transmission are likely to be higher, and taking action to reduce these risks. And we need to take particular care when meeting older relatives or those who are vulnerable.”