More than 100,000 appointments on offer before New Year in the West Midlands for people to get jabbed

Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

NHS chiefs said the region had responded well to the booster roll-out with more than 5.2 million jabs being administered in the Midlands.

But they have urged those who are unvaccinated – or those waiting for their third jab – to come forward amid rising cases of the Omicron variant.

In the West Midlands there are 70,000 slots available on Thursday and a further 50,000 slots available on New Year's Eve for people to get jabbed.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, NHS medical director for the Midlands, has called on everyone who qualifies for a booster jab but has not yet received one to get vaccinated before the end of the year.

He said: "With Omicron cases soaring and two doses of the vaccine not providing the protection we need, it is vital to get a booster and lower your risk of serious illness or hospitalisation."

UK Health Security Agency data shows that two doses of a Covid vaccine are not enough to stop people becoming unwell from Omicron, but a third booster prevents around 75 per cent of people getting any virus symptoms.

Anyone in the region who has not had their first or second dose is also encouraged to book an appointment as soon as possible.

People who have recently had a positive Covid-19 test need to wait 28 days before they can have their first, second or booster vaccine. All eligible people in the Midlands aged 18 and over can use the national booking service or call 119 to make an appointment.