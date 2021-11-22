Further 12 coronavirus deaths recorded across the region

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,510.

The data included the period over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the figures being officially released on Monday.

Six deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 2,946. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Three deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the toll is 801.

A further two deaths were recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where 908 people have died.

And a death was registered at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the toll to 1,318.