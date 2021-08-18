Two further Covid-19 deaths confirmed in hospital

It brings the total number of deaths in hospitals in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham to 7,821. It comes as the daily number of deaths in the UK increased by 111 yesterday. (WEDS)

The two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals, taking the death toll there to 2,696.

No deaths were confirmed at any other trust. The death toll at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, stands at 828.

The death toll at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford Hospital, is 1,417. At Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, the figure is 763.

At Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, the toll is 1,217. And no deaths were announced at at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor, where the toll remains at 734.