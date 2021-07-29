More than three-quarters of unpaid carers vaccinated against Covid-19 in Wolverhampton

Leaders in the city made the plea to carers to get vaccinated to protect themselves and the people they look after as cases of the virus remain high.

Latest figures show there were 318.6 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Wolverhampton over the last seven days, with 838 people testing positive.

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adult services, said: "The vaccine is the best protection people can get from becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. It also helps to cut transmission of the virus from one person to another.

"Our city's unpaid carers, young and old, do an incredible job caring for a friend or relative, and having their jab will give them the reassurance they need to continue looking after their loved ones.

"We know how concerned carers can be about what would happen to the person they care for if they were to fall ill themselves. Having the vaccine will significantly reduce their chances of becoming seriously ill if they were to contract this virus, leaving them better placed to continue their vital caring role.

"Please remember that people need to have both doses of the vaccine in order to have maximum protection."

All adults are eligible for vaccination along with young carers aged 16 and 17. People can book their vaccine by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or calling 119.