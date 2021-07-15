Two further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,395.

On top of that, 1,508 people have died at care homes in the region after testing positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed a further 35 deaths in the country's hospitals in figures released on Thursday.

A further death was reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 749.

And one death was announced at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,639. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Overall, 807 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and 727 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of 1,185 have died at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, and 1,394 have died at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

Meanwhile, a total of 68,254,501 vaccinations have been carried out across England to date – including first and second doses.

In the Midlands, 7,149,112 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered, while 5,601,003 second doses have been carried out.