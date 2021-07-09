Gap between first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine shortened to eight weeks for all adults

NHS bosses made the move after the gap was shortened for those aged 40 and over in a bid to ensure they can receive their second dose quicker.

It comes as cases continue to rise across the West Midlands and England as chiefs urge people across the region to get themselves jabbed..

Dr Ian Sykes, local GP and chair of Sandwell Local Commissioning Board, said: "The second dose of the vaccine has been brought forward from 12 to eight weeks for all adults to ensure as many people as possible have the maximum protection from the Delta variant of the virus at the earliest opportunity.

"Getting both doses is undoubtedly the most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities against Covid-19. If you are aged 18 or over, and had your first dose of the vaccine over eight weeks ago, please don’t delay in getting your second dose.

"I’ve already had both of my doses and encourage you to do the same."

People who have received their first dose and have an appointment booked for a second dose up to and including July 18 should keep their appointment. Any second dose appointments after the date will be brought forward for those eligible.