One more Covid death in region

At hospitals across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham, there have now been a total of 7,624 deaths since the pandemic began.

The death was at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, where there has been 2,624 deaths.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford County and Royal Stoke University Hospital, has recorded 1,381 deaths in total.

In the Black Country, there has been: 806 total deaths at the Wolverhampton NHS Trust; 746 at the Dudley NHS Trust; 1,179 at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust; and 726 deaths at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.