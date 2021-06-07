Call to 'be kind' as GP staff face wave of abuse across the Black Country

Due to high demand, it is not possible to meet every patient's expectations, Dr Salma Reehana, chairwoman of Black Country and West Birmingham CCG said, but she said poor behaviour will not be tolerated.

It comes after Lion Health medical practice in Stourbridge posted messages onto its website and Facebook pleading with patients to speak to them with respect after being regularly abused.

The message says staff have been "subject to regular levels of verbal abuse and aggression from some patients and relatives".

It is believed anger has centred around call handlers asking patients for information before putting them through to doctors while others have been upset at the lack of face-to-face appointments.

Dr Reehana said: “Our GPs and their staff have played a key role during the pandemic; they have been open throughout and have continued to see patients who need face to face appointments.

"Crucially though, they have had to adapt their way of working to ensure the safety of all. Despite the restrictions they have also been the driving force behind the delivery of 1.2million lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines.

Frustrating

"Demand for primary care services is really high at the moment and there are times when it's simply not possible to meet every patient's expectations while responding to the needs of those most vulnerable.

"We understand that this is frustrating for some patients, as it is for practice staff too.

"I would urge people to be kind and to recognise that there is a person at the end of the phone who is committed to helping you and other patients access the care and support you need.

"If you are unhappy with the care provided, please speak to your practice manager or follow the surgery's complaints procedure, but please don't abuse the NHS staff who are working in very difficult and stressful times.

"There is no place for abuse in the NHS and we won’t tolerate any poor behaviour towards our workforce."