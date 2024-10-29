'Imagine their faces when they open the gifts': Wolverhampton charity needs your help filling Christmas hampers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Why not donate them to a family in need with this year's Wolverhampton Christmas Hamper Appeal?

The appeal is this year run independently by charity lead, Caroline Wootton, and her team of 'Christmas minions', who collect donations from charitable residents before handing them out to impoverished families who this year need them more than ever.

Caroline Wootton, head trustee at the Christmas Hamper Appeal, said: "Historically, we have always done this for The Haven, but this year we decided to become a registered charity and go independent.

"This is my 12th year running this appeal for those who need it, and last year we managed to donate much-needed items to 284 families who otherwise may not have been able to have such a jolly Christmas."

Caroline Wootton is appealing for items for the Christmas hampers

She said: "As a charity, we believe that no child should wake up on Christmas morning without a present.

"Through the appeal, each family gets a hamper and a box of treats, but on top of that, they also get some presents for the children to open on Christmas morning.

"This year we are expecting to provide hampers to around 120 families. The reason for the lower number than last year is that we have a lot more families with more children who are really struggling."

Caroline said that the charity this year could really use fresh confectionary items like biscuits, cakes, chocolates and sweets, as well as boardgames and children's books.

The trust lead continued: "Every single time I deliver one of these hampers, the parents or guardians who take care of the children just break down – it's such a massive weight off of their shoulders.

"A lot of these families are very impoverished, they all need this help, unfortunately. I have six children myself, and thinking that one of them wouldn't have anything to open on Christmas would kill me.

"If you need any more reason than that, just imagine the smile on the child's face when they see the gifts that have been donated to them on Christmas morning. It's magical."

The deadline for donations is November 20, with those wishing to donate able to give their items to TK Maxx on Bentley Bridge Retail Park, or the Wolverhampton Swimming and Fitness Centre on Planetary Road indicating that they are for the Christmas Hamper Appeal.

More information can be found on the group's Facebook page.