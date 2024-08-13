'Fly high with the angels': Tributes pour in for boy, 2, pulled from Wolverhampton canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tragedy unfolded at the canal off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall on Sunday evening when police recovered the young boy from the water.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the boy was in a critical condition and died at the scene.

Police tape at the scene of the incident in Ettingshall

In a statement on Monday, West Midlands Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

'Our thoughts are with you'

Tributes of flowers, teddy bears and heartfelt messages were left at the scene

Dozens of residents have visited the site to leave tributes of flowers, toys, and heartfelt notes, with many sharing their condolences with their families during this difficult time.

One tribute left on a bouquet of flowers, read: "Our deepest condolences.

"Our thoughts are with you at this time. RIP little one."

The messages share condolences to the heartbroken family

Teddy bears featuring popular children's characters were also left at the scene, with a Kermit the Frog teddy being placed early yesterday morning.

Another tribute read: "Thoughts are with your family at this very difficult time. Rest in peace little boy."

Kind words for the family were left at the scene by their community

Jamal Singh, a resident of the area, said: "It's extremely tragic for something to happen like this to someone so young.