Black Country NHS trust declares 'critical incident' due to demand on emergency services

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell Hospital and Birmingham's City Hospital, has taken the measure but said staff were working tirelessly to provide the best care possible under challenging circumstances.

Health bosses said the trust was "stretched to capacity" but was doing everything it could to manage the situation.

This has included calling in additional staff, redirecting resources and prioritising to ensure that patients that need urgent treatment get it safely.

People are being urged to take up the offer of a free Covid or flu jab if they are eligible, and use the NHS 111 online service in non-emergency cases.

Richard Beeken, chief executive of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said: “We have declared a critical incident due to sustained numbers of patients coming to A&E for medical help, many of whom need extensive medical care.

"It is an extraordinary situation that has required an extraordinary response and whilst in critical incident mode there are a number of well-rehearsed measures our staff are taking to ensure that every patient that needs urgent treatment gets it safely.

"Our staff are working tirelessly to provide the best care possible under these challenging circumstances, as we are stretched to capacity.

"We are doing everything we can to manage the situation, including calling in additional staff, redirecting resources and prioritising, but we would ask our communities to support us so we can continue to provide emergency medical care to those who need it.

"The simple things to do are, get the vaccinations you are offered – Covid is still with us, and flu is on the rise.

"Do not delay seeking medical help – NHS 111 online can advise what you should do, as well as the alternatives to A&E which may be more appropriate and provide treatment quicker for certain patients.

"You can also help yourself by ensuring you have stocked up on your repeat prescriptions and have over-the-counter medications at home, such as painkillers, decongestants, and indigestion tablets.”