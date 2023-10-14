Hundreds of thousands of people needing routine ops as region's hospital waiting lists grow

Routine operation waiting lists have grown at hospital trusts around the Black Country and Staffordshire

There were 330,434 patients waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at the end of the month, up by more than 5,800 from 324,615 in July.

That number had also risen by more than 42,000 patients from the year before, when 288,024 patients were waiting for routine treatment in the region in August 2022.

NHS England figures show 85,716 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust at the end of August – up from 83,488 in July.

The figure was 81,363 patients at University Hospitals Of North Midlands NHS Trust at the end of August – a rise from 79,975 in July.

At The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust the number jumped from 49,765 in July to 51,117 in August.

While in the same timeframe, those waiting at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust rose from 77,628 to 77,839 patients and at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust it went from 33,759 in July to 34,399 patients in August.

In response to rising numbers across England, health charities have urged both major political parties to focus on cutting waiting lists.

Nationally, 7.7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of August.

The Nuffield Trust said it was alarmed by the most recent figures, with chief executive Thea Stein cautioning progress on cutting waiting times had "stagnated".

"Bringing down record waiting times is a central pledge of both main political parties but achieving this task still looks a long way off. It’s an unavoidable truth that whoever takes power at the next election will need to spend more on the NHS and healthcare," she added.

The Health Foundation urged political parties to focus on long-term solutions.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the charity said: "The data shows that despite the huge efforts of NHS staff to reduce waiting lists, patients are still experiencing unacceptably long waits for hospital treatment.

"Both major political parties have stressed their resolute commitment to the NHS in recent weeks. However, a national crisis over a decade in the making means that campaign slogans must be matched by concrete plans for improving care, retaining staff, and reforming our neglected social care system."

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the NHS was facing increased pressure – with the busiest September ever for 999 calls, alongside ongoing industrial action.