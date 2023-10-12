Boss of Wolverhampton and Walsall hospital trusts announces retirement

David Loughton

Group chief executive, Professor David Loughton, said he intended to retire from The Royal Wolverhampton and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trusts in March so he can spend more time with his family.

Professor Loughton, who has been a chief executive in the NHS for almost 40 years, has been at the helm of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, for more than 19 years and at Walsall Healthcare, which is responsible for Manor Hospital, for the last two-and-a-half years.

He has dedicated much of his career to transforming health services in Wolverhampton, Walsall and surrounding areas, as well as contributing at both a regional and national level.

He chaired the West Midlands maternity and newborn network and the West Midlands Cancer Alliance, as well as bringing together the first pathology network.

Professor Loughton also led research and development across the West Midlands for many years and he has been praised by colleagues for making a "tremendous contribution".

He said: “The organisations, and the wider health economy, are in both a challenging and exciting period. We still have much to do, however, to improve our patients’ experience, particularly since Covid-19.

“Having been a chief executive for many years, I feel now is the right time for me to take a step back.

"I could try to keep going forever, but I turn 70 in January, and I want to start spending more time with my family.

“Those who know me will all say I like to work at pace, and I have enjoyed implementing innovative ways of working to ensure the best possible care for our patients and a rewarding work environment for our staff.

“This role has given me great pleasure and I feel privileged to have led such dynamic and forward-thinking trusts which have such a talented and dedicated workforce at their heart.

"My decision has not been an easy one to make and I hope to keep in touch with many of my valued colleagues, some of whom have become lifelong friends.”

Sir David Nicholson, chairman of both trusts, added: “David has made a tremendous contribution to the trusts during his years as chief executive.

"He has worked tirelessly to challenge the NHS and do things differently across acute, community and primary care. This in turn has led to substantial improvements that have put the Black Country on the national map.

“He is recognised nationally for leading innovation, challenging the ‘norm’ and changing things for the better for our patients.

“I would personally like to give David my thanks for his support, leadership and dedication and I wish him well in his retirement.”