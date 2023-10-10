New care staff to be introduced in Dudley in hopes of reducing hospital pressures

The new care team has been introduced in a bid to ease hospital pressures

Dudley Council will take on up to 80 healthcare assistants as part of the new team who will be tasked with helping people regain their independence and return home following hospital stays.

Council bosses hope this will in turn reduce pressure on beds as well as the number of people being admitted into care homes after they are discharged from hospital.

The new "reablement" system will see patients referred to a community triage hub for assessment when they are deemed ready to leave hospital.

The team will be tasked with providing nearly 2,500 hours of care per week in the community, working with more than 130 people at any one time.

Councillor Matt Rogers, cabinet member for adult social care, said: "In line with the national picture, Dudley has seen delays in patients returning home with packages of care from hospital.

"These delays reduce the capacity of the hospital to admit patients and cause delays in ambulance turn-around times.

"Patients discharged from hospital into care homes have little opportunity or incentive to help themselves and regain the confidence to return to their own homes. In many cases, as we know, they never do.

"By contract, there is increasing evidence that people supported by specialist home care after a hospital stay can regain their independence much quicker.

"Our new reablement system will ensure people can remain independent for longer and also reduce discharge delays in hospitals and unnecessary admissions to care homes."

The introduction of the new approach to care will also see training, development and progression opportunities for existing Dudley council staff and health employees.

Council leader, councillor Patrick Harley, added: "The creation of so many new jobs in the care sector is great news for the borough, and for people looking for work in that field.

"Our adult social care team has a fantastic reputation and was highly praised for its excellent work throughout the Covid pandemic, helping our most vulnerable residents when they most needed it.

"This new reablement scheme will enable the team to continue their great work in the community.