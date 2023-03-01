New £10m leisure centre in Lichfield given go ahead

The Stychbrook Park site has been lined up for a new leisure centre

Lichfield Council has signed off on plans to build the new facility at Stychbrook Park, which will replace the run down Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The Conservative-run authority put forward plans to finance the scheme after a bid for £15m in levelling up cash was rejected by the Government.

It forms part of a range of new leisure schemes agreed at a council meeting on Tuesday night.

Councillors also backed proposals to end the council's deal with Freedom Leisure and take over the running of the leisure centres in Burntwood and Friary Grange.

An award of £100,000 to Chasetown Football Club was approved for a new pitch, while £1.45m funding was allocated for new sports and leisure activities including outdoor swimming and paddle-boarding at Stowe Pool; adventure golf at Beacon Park to replace the pitch and putt; and an obstacle course and padel tennis at Beacon Park.

A 3G sports pitch has been lined up for the city and will be made available to rent by community and sports groups.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: "I am very pleased that the council has backed a significant investment in a comprehensive range of leisure facilities for the district.

“Up to date leisure facilities are of upmost importance to residents and it is vital that we provide them to promote fitness and good mental health.

“We are taking over management of the district’s leisure centres from Freedom Leisure to ensure that they are available for use.

“In parallel we are forging ahead with delivering a new leisure centre for Lichfield city while introducing some new and exciting leisure activities to the district for residents to enjoy and we are able to do this without increasing the tax costs for district council services.”

The new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park will include a six-lane, 25metre swimming pool, a vending area, a dance studio, a changing area for outdoor activity, a 3G pitch, an 80-station fitness and toning suite, spin studio and cycling points.

It will be based on a pre-existing design, with work set to start this October ahead of a proposed opening in December 2024.