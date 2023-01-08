Meet the cheeky nine-year-old goalkeeper from Wolverhampton tackling cancer with a smile

Aston Barnett in goal

Aston Barnett – named by his Aston Villa supporter dad – was playing in the Junior Premier League for Paget Rangers and had been singled out for a visit by Villa talent scouts.

But he was instead rushed to New Cross Hospital after collapsing at home and suffering a seizure in August 13 last year – with a CT scan being carried out to identify the issue.

It revealed the youngster had hydrocephalus, or swelling of the brain, and he was transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he had emergency surgery to drain the fluid from his brain – and where he was given an MRi scan.

His parents Jess Huckerby and Andy Barnett had been told in March of the same year their son's constant headaches, vomiting and extreme tiredness was due to long Covid – something they had not been convinced by.

"On the day he collapsed he had been completely normal the previous two days, with no symptoms at all," Jess said. "I recognised he was having a seizure because I've come across it in my work as a school cover supervisor. When his eyes started rolling back in his head I called 999.

“That’s when they told us he had a brain tumour called ependymoma. Not just in one place, but all over his brain. It had spread and blocked all four ventricles of his brain. Basically, they said his brain was like a sink with a blocked plughole and all the taps left running. The swelling had been causing his symptoms.

“In some ways it was a relief to find out what was really wrong because Andy and I had never been convinced by the long Covid theory. It was very distressing to find that the cancer had spread through his whole brain. If it had been diagnosed sooner it wouldn’t have got so large.”

Aston Barnett with the Star award

The D'Eyncourt Primary School pupil had surgery to remove the tumour on the left side of the brain on August 16. He had two further operations to deal with the cancer in the back and right side of the brain and spent his ninth birthday, on August 26, in hospital.

Since the summer, the Aston Villa fan has undergone chemotherapy to treat his cancer. He finished his chemotherapy in early November and is now coming to the end of a six week course of intensive radiotherapy to deal with the remaining ‘seedling’ tumours in his brain and spine.

He faced daily radiotherapy over the festive period but managed days off on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. He also had the joy of seeing his Aston Villa idol, Emiliano Martinez, cover himself in glory as part of the winning World Cup team.

The brave nine-year-old says he misses his school and his teachers, but most of all he misses playing football and being in goal. Aston Villa have given him tickets to some upcoming matches and he says he is determined to get to see the games.

Aston said: “Having cancer has changed a lot of things in my life but there’s no point in negativity. Negativity drags you down, but positivity picks you up. I’m hoping the treatment I’m having is going to make those tumours explode and go away.

“I can’t wait to get back to football and school. I miss my friends and teachers, and I love school. I’m always happy.”

Jess added: “It would be easy to dwell on feeling angry at the delays to Aston’s diagnosis, but feeling like that doesn’t really help anyone. Instead we prefer to draw on Aston’s own positivity and feel hopeful about the future.

“Aston has dealt with it all amazingly. He’s so chatty and cheerful, and he’s good for the other children who are going through cancer. He helps them when they’re frightened with his jokes and his matter-of-fact attitude.

"He’s very cheeky, he’ll talk the ears off anyone and find fun in everything. The ward staff have asked him to be a cancer mentor when he turns ten, as he’s so good with the other children.”

Now, for the courage he is showing throughout his treatment, he has received a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award.

The scheme aims to shine a light on the challenges faced by youngsters with cancer and is backed by the likes of celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker - aka Phil Gallagher.

As well as a star-shaped trophy, the youngster also received a £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by the celebrities. His brother, Stephen, received a certificate too.

Jane Redman, spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK, said: "Aston is a real star who has had his life put on hold at such a young age. It has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate his courage with a Star Award.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re reflecting on the progress made in the fight against the disease, but there’s still much further to go. Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment - and many youngsters may experience serious long-term side effects. That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to ensure more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.

“We’re urging people in the West Midlands to nominate inspirational children like Aston for a Star Award now, so that many more affected by this devastating disease can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”