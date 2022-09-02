Virtual ward pioneered in Dudley is helping children stay out of hospital across the Black Country/

The virtual ward is keeping children out of hospital

State-of-the-art app technology and medical devices such as pulse oximeters, with access to specialist children’s nurses and doctors enables children to be looked after in the comfort of their own home.

The Black Country system is the first in England to introduce virtual wards for children and after a successful pilot scheme in Dudley has been introduced in Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Chief Executive of NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board Mark Axcell said: "Ensuring that people get the right care in the right place at the right time is our priority, both in terms of giving patients the best possible experience and helping the NHS manage demand on services.

"Where a child is eligible to be cared for using the virtual ward approach, we can reduce the time they spend in hospital or avoid it altogether, which frees up beds on the children’s ward for those who need them most, as well as reducing the burden on parents or carers to have to travel back and forth to hospital.

"I think the best thing about the new virtual wards though is the positive impact it’s had on the families who have used them."

The first paediatric virtual ward opened in March at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and it has so far supported 114 children and young people, ranging in age from 15 days to 14 years.

Julian Hobbs, Dudley Group Foundation Trust medical director, said: "The virtual ward is innovation at its best and we were proud to be the first trust in the country to pilot this initiative. Feedback from families in our communities has been excellent and importantly the virtual ward frees up bed space within the Trust and increases our capacity."

The virtual ward programme is entirely optional for parents, and children are assessed by specialists to ensure they are clinically suitable.

Wayne Lewis’ son Tyler was admitted to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley with a severe infection and when his condition improved, the family was offered the chance to take a virtual ward kit home.

He said: "Tyler just wanted to be at home with his family as we all do. The virtual ward was completely new to us, and we took full advantage of it.

"It’s a brilliant piece of kit because you can bring it home and they can monitor your child at home. They can see every result from home, which is beneficial to us and the hospital."

Suzanne Priest, care group manager for Walsall Manor Hospital’s paediatric service, oversaw the Walsall launch, with the first patient being discharged home on August 2.

She said: "The modern technology is great as we can send children and young people home instead of keeping them on a ward whilst parents have the reassurance and support in monitoring them at home.