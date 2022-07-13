Major review due on pharmacy services in Wolverhampton

Health chiefs are asking residents to take part in the council’s Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA), where they can provide feedack that will help shape chemist facilities in the city up to 2025.

A draft version of the council’s PNA shows Wolverhampton is the 20th most deprived local authority in the country, with over 50 per cent of residents living in areas amongst the poorest in England. As a result, serious long-term health conditions and premature deaths are high.

There are currently 60 community pharmacies within the city – down from 67 in 2018 – and the majority have private consultation spaces, with many also offering services in languages other than English.

However, there is a range of services not currently provided through community pharmacies that could be considered, including smoking cessation, NHS health checks and brief interventions for weight management and alcohol misuse.

Both obesity and alcohol harm are key local priorities for action. Pharmacies could provide an alternative platform for signposting to services and brief interventions, says the assessment.

The number of alcohol-related deaths in Wolverhampton is considerably higher than the averages for the West Midlands (42.9 per 100,000 population) and England (37.8 per 100,000).

Figures for 2020-21 also showed 35.8 per cent of residents in the city were inactive and did less than 30 minutes of physical activity per week, with 67.4 per cent of over 18s classified as overweight or obese.

Wolverhampton has a population of 263,7002 which is expected to increase over the next 25 years, with most growth seen in the over 65s. 68 per cent of residents are White British and 32 per cent are from Black Minority Ethnic groups (BME).

The city has the 4th highest mortality rate out of 153 local authorities in England and is 2nd highest in the West Midlands region.