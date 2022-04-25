Porter with a 'heart of gold' retires from Wolverhampton NHS trust

Tony Latham

Described as "a fine ambassador, and a valued and well-liked member of the team", porter Tony Latham retired on Monday – on his 66th birthday – after 19 years at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

Father-of-two Tony, a widower from Wednesfield, is retiring to spend more time with his nine grandchildren, his tabby cat, fishing, cycling, motorcycling and watching his beloved Wolves, where until recently he was a car park attendant at Molineux for 20 years.

So conscientious is Tony, originally of Portobello, Willenhall, that he has always arrived for work two hours before his 8am shift starts, so is on site from 6am.

Lee Cooper, portering manager at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: “Tony has been a model employee; he’s a fine ambassador for the team – always polite, friendly, helpful and engaging with staff and patients.

“He’s always been a valued and well-liked member of the team, and nothing is ever too much trouble for him. Tony also worries what people think when he’s off sick, which he hardly ever is.

"He will be sorely missed by the team and the trust as a whole.

“Now that he can ease up a little, I hope he can spend much well-earned time with his family and friends.”

Tony said: “I’ve got some good memories from my time at the trust and I’ve met some lovely people.

“I’m sorry to be leaving and I shall miss the place and the staff, but I feel it’s the right time and I’ve got plenty to keep myself busy.”

Tony started work for the trust in 2003 after leaving the Goodyear tyre factory in Wolverhampton where he was a fork lift truck driver for many years and has been portering – much of that time for maternity – ever since, becoming a well-known face around New Cross Hospital.

Brian Davis, 75, driver for transport at the trust and a former porter, has known Tony for over two decades after also working at Goodyear.

“I don’t think you’ll find anyone to say a bad word about him – nothing is too much trouble for him,” said Brian.

In recent years, Tony has been a highly valued member of staff supporting ophthalmology, which made its own presentation to him and bestowed him with gifts, including a personalised Wolves shirt.

The department bought him a mug – with ‘The World’s Best Porter’ inscribed on it – a glass beer tankard with a message from the team and many packets of his favourite snacks.

Conor Harris, personal assistant, ophthalmology, said: “No words will ever be enough to emphasise how much Tony means to us in ophthalmology – without him we would not be able to function as his main role was to ensure our patient case notes were delivered on time.

“He always went above and beyond to help us and, even though he was extremely busy himself, he would always make time to assist us with all sorts of jobs like furniture moves, because that’s the type of person he is.

“He is a great character with a heart of gold and I truly believe he’s the nicest person I have ever met.

“He would always go out of his way to say ‘hello’ to us and just by doing something as simple as that he would cheer us up on our worst days.

“I don’t think Tony realises how much the staff here appreciate him and that’s why we wanted to give him the send-off he deserved. He’s left a huge gap in the trust and selfishly, I wish he wasn’t leaving.

“On behalf of ophthalmology I would like to thank Tony for everything he has done for us over the years and we wish him all the best for the future. He will be truly missed.”