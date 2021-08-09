More than 50,000 people could be waiting for life-saving heart treatment

The impact of Covid on hospitals is evident in increasing waiting time for routine operations.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) forecasts the number of people on waiting lists could become more than double pre-pandemic levels by March 2022.

The charity said around 23,400 people were on cardiology waiting lists in the region, which could increase to a "staggering" 54,300 due to the pandemic.

It has been touted as a worst-case scenario if the NHS faces increased virus pressure, or a bad winter, with the BHF calling for decisive action to be taken.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Even before the pandemic began, waiting lists for vital heart care were far too long. As this report shows, the pandemic has since pushed the NHS towards breaking point, with devastating consequences for the 660,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the West Midlands.

"Delay in diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases is not just about improving symptoms, however important that is – it is about saving lives. Tragically, we have already seen thousands of extra deaths from heart and circulatory diseases during the pandemic, and delays to care have likely contributed to this terrible toll.

"At this critical moment, the Government must act now to avoid more lives lost to treatable heart conditions. Addressing the growing heart care backlog is only the start. We must also see a clear plan, alongside significant and ongoing investment, to build capacity back into the NHS and address the pandemic’s impact on health workers. Getting this right would avoid preventable heartbreak for many families."

In the Black Country and West Birmingham the number of patients on cardiology waiting lists could increase to 13,743 from 6,344 pre-pandemic, whilst in Cannock Chase the number could rise to 1,543 from 747 and in Birmingham and Solihull the figure is 16,585 from 5,591.

Stafford and Surrounds could see 1,004 people waiting which is up from 661, Coventry and Warwickshire could see 5,515 waiting which is up from 2,482, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin could see 3,008 waiting which is up from 1,375 and South East Staffordshire & Seisdon Peninsula could see 3,261 waiting which is up from 1,137.

Elsewhere, Stoke-on-Trent could see 1,127 waiting which is up from 969, East Staffordshire could see 1,633 people waiting which is up from 586, Herefordshire and Worcestershire could see 5,639 waiting which is up from 2,468 and in North Staffordshire 1,194 could be waiting – up from 991.

It comes as a new report by the charity – titled The Untold Heartbreak – reveals that without decisive action now, the BHF estimates it will take between three and five years for the heart care backlog in England to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

And even in a better case scenario, where already-pledged Government funding supports NHS England to address the heart care backlog more quickly, the BHF estimates it would still take at least three years for heart care waiting lists to return to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the Government could reduce the heart care backlog by years if further significant action is taken now, the charity says. This must include a clear plan for cardiovascular services and rapid investment to build more capacity into NHS England and relieve pressure on exhausted health workers, as well as better support for heart patients while they wait for vital treatment.