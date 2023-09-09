A yellow weather warning is in place across the region. Image: Met Office

It comes following a weak of hot, humid and very dry weather, with temperatures regularly hitting 30C and higher.

But a dramatic change is expected as of today, with the Met Office saying heavy showers and thunderstorms are "possible" across the Midlands until 9pm today.

The yellow weather warning covers Shropshire, the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest.

Where will we see showers and thunderstorms today?



Here's Rachel Ayers with your latest forecast pic.twitter.com/GeNOJnVMzM — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2023

This means spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could also occur and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

However, the Government website is currently predicting a 'low risk of flooding' from Shropshire's rivers over the next few days.