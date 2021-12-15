River Severn flood barriers come down in Bewdley

Barriers at Beales Corner in Bewdley

Businesses are open as usual after Environment Agency workers started to pull down the water defences including water pumps on Monday.

Severn Side North flood barriers were being dismantled today following the removal of the barriers at Beales Corner and Stourport Road overnight.

Barriers went up last week due to rising levels with the agency warning that low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Highley, in Shropshire, southwards were likely to be affected.

Beales Corner is scheduled for £6.2 million permanent defences following devastating flooding.

When Storm Dennis struck in February last year the river breached barriers in the vicinity leaving homes and cars flooded, residents stuck in their homes and businesses forced to close.

About 38 properties were affected and a number of residents were rescued by fire crews – including one woman in her 70s.