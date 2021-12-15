Notification Settings

River Severn flood barriers come down in Bewdley

By Deborah Hardiman

Work is underway to remove flood barriers in Bewdley town centre as River Severn levels fall.

Barriers at Beales Corner in Bewdley
Businesses are open as usual after Environment Agency workers started to pull down the water defences including water pumps on Monday.

Severn Side North flood barriers were being dismantled today following the removal of the barriers at Beales Corner and Stourport Road overnight.

Barriers went up last week due to rising levels with the agency warning that low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Highley, in Shropshire, southwards were likely to be affected.

Beales Corner is scheduled for £6.2 million permanent defences following devastating flooding.

When Storm Dennis struck in February last year the river breached barriers in the vicinity leaving homes and cars flooded, residents stuck in their homes and businesses forced to close.

About 38 properties were affected and a number of residents were rescued by fire crews – including one woman in her 70s.

In January this year there was more misery when Storm Christoph hit leaving properties submerged.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

