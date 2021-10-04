Public input wanted on plans for thousands of homes on green belt land across the Black Country

Land off Holbeache Lane, which could be built on under the Black Country Plan

More than 7,000 houses will go up on the land under the Black Country Plan as part of a target of 76,000 homes needed by 2039.

Now, with the consultation set to end on October 11, council chiefs in the region have urged people to have their say on the issue.

The proposals affect green belt land in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton, which has prompted anger from campaigners.

Councillor Iqbal Padda, Sandwell Council's regeneration and growth cabinet member, said: "The Black Country Plan is about where people will live and work, where they’ll shop, go to school or keep active. It is key to achieving our vision of a thriving, optimistic and resilient community in Sandwell.

"The Black Country Plan will guide the future of the borough for the next 20 years. The comments received in this consultation will help shape the future for all the borough’s residents and businesses, not just those who live or work near the sites proposed in the plan. We need to hear from as many people as possible and I would urge everyone to take a few minutes to complete the consultation."