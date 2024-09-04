Work begins on £26 million health college at former Dudley Hippodrome site

Work on site of the new facility in Castle Hill, called Dudley Health Innovation College, officially began on Tuesday, with plans for the first students to be welcomed through its doors in 2026.

The University of Worcester will run a nursing college from the building, which will providing teaching for university-level courses including nursing, midwifery and paramedic science.

Work began at the site on Tuesday. Photo: Dudley Council

Dudley College of Technology also worked alongside Dudley Council to develop plans for the new facility, which has been made possible thanks to Government funding through the Towns Fund.

The new education site already has people signed up to some of its courses, with students set to study at an existing campus until its opens.

A planning application was agreed in 2021 for the further education facility on the site of the former Dudley Hippodrome.

The former Dudley Hippodrome pictured in 2023

The disused theatre had not hosted live entertainment since 1974 but remained as a bingo hall until 2009.

Workers began tearing down the iconic building in August last year to make way for the higher education facility, which campaigners described as being a "sad day".

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: "We are incredibly lucky to be working with Dudley College, the University of Worcester and our partners to bring this project to the borough.

“Together with partners, architects, engineers and other contractors we have created an insurance backed alliance contract, which is designed to ensure programme costs are maintained and the project is protected.

What the former Dudley Hippodrome site looked like in January this year

“I’m delighted we have broken ground on the site, which will create a much-needed health care sector campus and create a fantastic opportunity for anyone who would like to pursue a career in health.”

The Dudley Town Board, including Dudley Council and Dudley College of Technology, is overseeing the project for the new education facility.

Neil Thomas, chief executive and principle at Dudley College, added: "We are very pleased to be working in collaboration with the council and partners to develop another fantastic educational facility in Dudley.

“I am sure this new training facility will provide fantastic opportunities for residents and business across the wider region.”