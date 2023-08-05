'Sad day for Dudley' as Hippodrome demolition work gets under way

Work on tearing down Dudley Hippodrome got under way this week

Workers have begun excavation work at the Castle Hill site with the inside of the building being stripped out and pickers and cranes set to be moved in to start tearing the art deco building down.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley called it an exciting day for the town as it leaves behind the past and begin the journey of creating a new state of the art university facility.

But David Homer of the Dudley Hippodrome Development Trust accused the council of 'bullying' their way through with the plans to demolish the historic building which has stood there since 1938 and once hosted music hall and film stars including Laurel and Hardy.

Members of Dudley Hippodrome Trust protest outside the building in June

He said: "The council's intransigence is now laid bare for all to see. Investors came and went because they refused to even talk to people who were prepared to put in serious money.

"Our plans for the retro fit of the building were amazing and would have breathed much needed life into the town and other visitor attractions. They would have provided a reason to come to Dudley, and a boon for day and night time economies.

"We are also astounded that none of the art deco features have been preserved and disgusted at the flagrant disregard for the stipulated planning conditions which has resulted in condemnation from Theatres Trust.

Dudley Hippodrome has stood empty for several years

Full demolition work will start next week

"We are unsure if the education project will even come to fruition, particularly as the council do not currently own the banqueting suite next door and their functions will continue for months to come.

"The council have bullied their way through at every opportunity and quelled any opposition within their ranks. This is a very sad day for Dudley as a whole, and it also brings an end to a campaign that's been hard fought over numerous years.