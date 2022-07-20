Wolverhampton school celebrates its rich diversity with cultural day

Students at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy celebrated its rich cultural diversity

Students at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy learned about and experienced aspects of different cultures through a range of activities including dhol drumming, bhangra dancing, African djembe drumming, Caribbean steel pan drumming, African dance, Flamenco, Caribbean cooking and croquet.

The school's student equality, diversity and inclusion team, along with its head boy and girl, played a pivotal role in planning the day.

It included identifying the five cultures which best represent the school community – Asian, African, British, Caribbean and European.

Other activities which took place included learning about key aspects of history such as Windrush and VE day, creating Rangoli floor designs, Kuna tribe bracelets and Massai tribal masks designs and exploring the traditions and importance of henna.

Students also discovered more about iconic British music, took part in their own version of the Tour de France and cooked up a Jamaican feast.

They were invited to attend wearing cultural clothing or clothing that reflected their identity.

In addition to world food being offered in the canteen, Jamaican food was provided by Mammess in Whitmore Reans and Indian food by Sano Spices’ Masala Palace.

Students enjoyed delicious food including jerk chicken, rice and peas, curried goat, chicken curry, samosa, chicken tikka wraps and Masala fries.

Associate assistant principal Claire Crick said: “We are incredibly proud of the wonderful diversity within our school community and we are keen to celebrate this in any way we can.