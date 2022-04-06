Young people urged to help with future plans for The Way after suspension of some activities

The Way Youth Zone

With the Easter holidays imminent, bosses announced the suspension of evening and weekend sessions for young people at the popular School Street site.

Onside, which runs the Wolverhampton Council-backed service, is calling on youngsters to come forward with ideas to help plan the future of the service.

Barry Fletcher, chair of The Way Youth Zone, said: "We want young people to be a huge part of how we relaunch and we’d love to hear from anyone – both members and non-members – that wants to be part of shaping our future plans."

He said regular meetings would be held with young people over the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in getting involved should contact Chris Lane via chris.lane@thewayyouthzone.org or on 01902 328290.

Mr Fletcher added: "We’re committed to ensuring that we relaunch as soon as possible and will be keeping young people up to date with our progress, so please check social media platforms and website for updates."