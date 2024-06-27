Paramedic found dead along with woman at house in Hednesford featured on hit Channel 4 show

West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Daniel Duffield, 24, was named as one of two people found dead at a house in Alpine Drive in Hednesford on Tuesday afternoon.

The scene of the fire that broke out at Alpine drive, Hednesford

Police later named Lauren Evans, 22, from Bridgend, South Wales, as the second person found at the home, prompting a murder investigation

Mr Duffield was based at the trust's Willenhall Hub situated in Ashmore Lake Way where his colleagues are being given specialist support.