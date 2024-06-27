Paramedic found dead along with woman at house in Hednesford featured on hit Channel 4 show
A paramedic who died in a suspected double murder in Staffordshire was the star of a hit Channel 4 show.
By Lauren Hill
West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Daniel Duffield, 24, was named as one of two people found dead at a house in Alpine Drive in Hednesford on Tuesday afternoon.
Police later named Lauren Evans, 22, from Bridgend, South Wales, as the second person found at the home, prompting a murder investigation
Mr Duffield was based at the trust's Willenhall Hub situated in Ashmore Lake Way where his colleagues are being given specialist support.