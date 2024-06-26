'The street was quiet then full of police': Residents in shock after deaths spark murder probe

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered by paramedics in a house on Alpine Drive, Hednesford, at lunchtime on Tuesday, prompting them to call police.

Detectives have now started a murder investigation.

On Wednesday morning, neighbours spoke of their shock as their 'idyllic' street became an active crime scene.

Residents have said that the incident is 'completely out of touch' with their area

Sue Birch said: "I can't really say what happened. But I didn't know anything was going on until the police and ambulance turned up.

"It's very unusual for the area, everyone usually keeps to themselves and it's really quiet. It's definitely not something you usually see around here. It's shocking."