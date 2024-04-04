Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of burglary after police chase in Sandwell
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of a car key burglary following a police pursuit in Sandwell.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in Smethwick on Wednesday evening.
Following a police pursuit, the car came to a stop in Oldbury but the occupants fled, officers said.
After a foot chase, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in Broadmoor Avenue at around 8pm.
Police believe the vehicle had been stolen during a car key burglary in Netherton, Dudley, on March 31.
The teenager remained in custody on Thursday as officers continued with their enquiries.