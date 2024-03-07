Mother of 10-year-old Shay Kang appears before crown court judge

The body of the 10-year-old was found by police officers at a property in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, on Monday.

Her mother Jaskirat Kaur, 33, this morning appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court via prison video link where she spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.

Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "I am not minded to fix a trial date. I would like the plea and preparation hearing to be much sooner."

"The next hearing in your case will be on April 22 when you will be brought to court. On that occasion you will be asked if your plea if guilty or not guilty.

"You have an absolute right to a trial.

"Arrangements for such a trial will be made on April. In the meantime your must remain in custody."