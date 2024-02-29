Closure order granted for problem property in Walsall after reports of antisocial behaviour

It comes after reports of alleged drug use and disorder at the property in Caldmore Road, Caldmore.

Officers listened to concerns from residents in the community and worked alongside partners including housing and care provider Green Square Accord to take action.

West Midlands Police applied for a closure order which was granted at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

PC Anita Patel, from St Matthews neighbourhood team, based in Walsall town centre, said: “This property was causing real upset for a lot of people in the community. We did receive a lot of calls from people complaining about antisocial behaviour.

"We listened to the concerns and along with our partners including Green Square Accord we have taken action and successfully applied for a closure order at court.

"We just hope this closure order will now improve the quality of life for residents in the community who had been so badly affected by the antisocial behaviour emanating from this property.”

To report antisocial behaviour contact police via live chat on the force's website or ring 101.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.