Police investigation continues after 'shots fired' in Rowley Regis

A police probe was launched after 'shots were fired' on Highfields Road, at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, December 27.

The road was blocked for several hours by police as forensic experts investigated the scene.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence and a helicopter flying over the area as residents were told to remain indoors.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: "No updates yet. Investigations are still ongoing."

At the time a police cordon stretched from Highfields Road's junctions to Waterfall Lane and Beeches Road.

The incident happened on Highfield Road in Rowley Regis

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots, with West Midlands Police saying at the time: "We're investigating after reports of shots being fired in Highfield Road, Rowley Regis, at around 9.15pm yesterday.

"Officers found a vehicle had been damaged, and... forensic examinations continue today. No one has reported being injured, and investigators are reviewing CCTV from the area.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 4148 of December 27."

Residents from the scene described what they heard as two loud bangs.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "I was in my kitchen near the back of the house at around 9.15pm and heard two loud bang noises, but I thought it must just have been a car backfiring because there's a lot of boy racers up and down the road.

"If it's a shooting, it's a great concern to me as I've got three children and I'm a single parent, so it's very concerning to hear about this."