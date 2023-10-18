Two teenagers arrested following robbery as police recover stolen vehicle

Police pursued a stolen car after being made aware of the robbery.

Shortly after 8.20pm on Tuesday West Midlands Police received reports of a robbery on Braemar Road, Sutton Coldfield.

Officers quickly identified a Ford Fiesta which had been stolen from an address in Rubery on October 4.

The car was pursued by response officers as well as officers from the Birmingham East Neighbourhood Team who detained a driver on Elwyn Road. They also seized a quantity of Class A drugs.

Officers then discovered a second teenager hiding nearby. Two teenagers, aged 17, were taken into custody on suspicion of offences including robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and dangerous driving.

The two have both been bailed while police carry out further investigations.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference numbers 20/722004/23 or 20/673889/23.