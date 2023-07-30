Robber who targeted home and vulnerable victim jailed for nine years

Simon Youngsam has been failed for more than nine years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Simon Youngsam was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday following two separate trials after being convicted for a number of theft and robbery incidents.

The 46-year-old, of no fixed address, was linked by officers from West Midlands Police to two robberies and a burglary across the Erdington area.

The first incident saw Youngsam break into an address in Wood End Road and took an iPad and mobile phone on January 22, 2020.

A week later he then approached an autistic man near Reservoir Road.

The vulnerable victim was forcibly taken to a nearby cash point where he was made to withdraw cash before Youngsam snatched his headphones and mobile phone, and made off.

Officers examined CCTV in the area and, after identifying Youngsam as the prime suspect, arrested and charged him and he appeared at court soon after.

While on court bail ahead of his court trial he struck again after grabbing a woman's bag in Slade Road, in October 2021.

The woman said she feared he had a weapon and Youngsam made off with her belongings and, through enquiries, he was identified as the man responsible.

PC Alan Reeves, from force CID, said: "This is a prolific thief who specifically targeted the vulnerable in our society for his own gain.

"He has caused untold suffering on his victims, who are still to this day dealing with the consequences of his crimes.

"He has rightly lost his freedom for a significant period of time.