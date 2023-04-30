Seven in custody after shots fired in 'attempted murder' attack

Shots rang out in Hockley Close, Birmingham, just before 4pm yesterday, and West Midlands Police sent firearms officers and a helicopter to the scene to investigate.

They arrested seven males on suspicion of attempted murder - they remain in custody and police say they will be "questioned in due course". A number of vehicles have also been seized and will be examined by forensics experts.

The West Midlands Police statement in full:

We’re investigating after shots were fired in Hockley Close, Birmingham shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon (April 29).

Firearms officers were immediately deployed to the scene which has been cordoned off for forensic examination.

Fast-track CCTV enquires were conducted and, with the assistance of the police helicopter, we have arrested seven males on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course as we piece together the circumstances of the incident. Several vehicles have also been seized and will undergo forensic examination.

We understand that this will have been alarming for local residents and we want to reassure them that we believe this was a targeted attack and we have swiftly made arrests.

There will be an increased police presence over the Bank Holiday weekend and would ask anyone with concerns to speak to us.

We also ask anyone with information or footage of what happened to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 3009 of April 29.