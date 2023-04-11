Lorry driver charged with causing pensioner's death in main road crash

David May died in the crash on the A5 last May. Photo: Staffordshire Police

David May died in a crash on the northbound slip road of the A5 and the A453 near Mile Oak, Lichfield, on May 24 last year which involved his black VW Up, a white Ford Fiesta and a white Scania lorry.

The 76-year-old from Sutton Coldfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lorry driver Keith Collins, from Cairns Close in Lichfield, has now been charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The 57-year-old will appear at Cannock Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Speaking after his death, Mr May's family said: "David was an amazing husband and father.

"He was a great family man who always made time for people and was liked by all.