Police warn of rise in thefts of tools and farming vehicles in Staffordshire

Since November 26, a total of 10 thefts have been reported to Staffordshire Police, with offenders stealing vehicles, quad bikes and power tools.

Thefts have been reported in Lichfield, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stafford and South Staffordshire.

Most recently, on November 30, a red Honda quadbike was reported stolen from a premises off Brookhouse Road, Cheadle.

The theft is believed to have taken place at around 10pm on November 29, when two unknown men were seen driving the quad bike, in convoy with a white Ford Transit van and an Audi estate car.

Another theft was reported on November 30 in Stafford.

Officers were called to a business off New Road at 8.40am.

Offenders broke into the premises at around 10pm on November 29 and a number of tools, including hand power tools, grinders, and a green Daihatsu Fourtrak car, were reported stolen.

Later the same day, a business based off Dodds Lane in Lichfield was broken into and tools worth £4,000 were reported stolen.

These include Dewalt hand tools as well as chain saws and nail guns. It is believed this theft took place sometime between 6pm on November 28 and 7am on November 29.

This follows two thefts in the Stafford area that were reported on November 27.

A red Daihatsu Isuzu pick-up truck was stolen from a premises off Dog Lane, Stafford, between 5pm on November 26 and 8am on November 27.

On this occasion, a trailer and two aluminium ramps were also reported stolen.

Then, at around 3am on November 27, a silver Ford Ranger pick-up truck was stolen, by three unknown men, from a business based off Malthouse Lane.

The vehicle was last seen at around 4.45am on November 27 on the A449 Stafford Road from the M54.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of these thefts.

Inspector Mark Joynson, rural crime lead for Staffordshire Police, said: “Rural crime is an issue for large areas of the country and can impact on insurance premiums, food prices and damage local communities.

“Farm owners and residents can take a number of steps to protect their property, land and livestock.

“Equipment and tool security can be a particular issue for rural businesses and farms.

“To keep your belongings safe, lock equipment away in a secure building or part of a building when not in use and invest in a secure storage toolbox.

“Look to install a burglar alarm on buildings where equipment is kept and always lock vehicles when left outside. Keep the keys in your possession.