Staffordshire farmer fined thousands of pounds for failing to comply with livestock disease control measures

Cannock Magistrates Court

Benjamin William Thomas Elkin, of Dayshill Farm, Narrow Lane, Stone, pleaded guilty to the offences at Cannock Magistrates Court

The 41-year-old admitted to several charges of moving a bull onto his farm without having the bull TB tested and not completing the cattle passport within 36 hours of moving it onto the farm.

He also admitted that he failed to report the death of another animal.

When Staffordshire County Council’s animal health officers visited Mr Elkin’s farm in January 2021, they found a large white bull in the pens, which Elkin admitted had not been recorded onto his farm.

He also stated that the bull had not been TB tested.

When his records were checked, the officers found that one other animal had died on his farm but had not been notified within seven days to the British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS).

Several other cattle were checked by the officers and Mr Elkin agreed to send these animals to slaughter straight away.

He cooperated with the authorities throughout the investigation and has been ordered to pay £8,646 in fines and costs.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Our animal health team work hard to make sure that livestock is looked after properly and that the controls put in place to limit the spread of disease are strictly adhered to.

"Animal diseases such as Bovine Tuberculosis and BSE cost the farmers and taxpayers huge amounts of money and can have a devastating effect on herds that have been built up over many generations.

"It is vital that livestock keepers stick to these rules and ensure they don’t put the livestock industry at risk from the uncontrolled spread of animal diseases.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of Staffordshire farmers and livestock owners take good care of their animals and follow the rules. However, on some occasions, we do see cases where these high standards are not met.