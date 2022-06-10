Dangerous driver pursued by police officers in Dudley at 70mph given ban

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Shane Rollinson was previously warned that he may be locked up after admitting offences of dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance relating to an incident on January 4 in Dudley.

The 23-year-old drove at recorded speeds of between 50 to 60mph in the Oakham Road area of the town at the wheel of a black Peugeot stolen the previous evening.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Rollinson, unemployed, bought the car for £400.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Edward Soulsby said the patrol car hit speeds of 70mph behind the Peugeot and that the chase came only to an end when it struck a kerb and spun out of control near the bus station.

"He falls to be sentenced on three matters primarily for dangerous driving. A Peugeot was stolen on January 3 at 8pm and by 3.45pm on January 4 Rollinson was seen driving it.

"It had been reported stolen to the police. He immediately accelerated away. He spent the majority of the incident being chased by the police. He drove on the wrong side of roads and failed to stop at a 'give way' junction," Mr Soulsby said.

Police video footage of the pursuit played in court showed the defendant, of Vicarage Prospect, Dudley, weaving across the carriageway past three crossing reservation bollards in a 30mph zone and driving trough red lights during the incident which lasted 2mins:36secs.

Mr Soulsby said the defendant fled from the scene on foot before he was subsequently arrested.

Mitigating barrister Mr Adam Wieczerzak said: "He purchased the vehicle intending to keep it until he passed his test. Shortly after purchasing it he received a call from his friends inviting him round, but instead of calling a taxi he stupidly decided to drive the car."

Sentencing him Mr Recorder Christopher Millington told Rollinson: "You have got an unimpressive history in terms of criminality. You have a previous conviction for aggravated vehicle taking albeit six years ago and you have experienced custody.

"You have also shown that you have been unable to co-operate with court orders."

He added that he was prepared to suspend the sentence and that he must co-operate with probation.

For dangerous driving Rollinson was jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months with requirements to attended 30 rehabilitation activity days and must carry out 80 hours unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months with conditions to sit an extended driving test in future.