Footage released by council in search for antisocial fly-tippers

One of the fly-tippers

Walsall Council has released the footage and says the authority is seeking the help of residents to see them "suitably punished for their selfish and criminal activities".

The latest footage on the council’s Walsall’s Most Wanted web pages features two men separately fly-tipping in Hollyhedge Close in Birchills and a man fly-tipping in Poplar Avenue in Bentley.

Paul Gordon, director of resilient communities, said: “When we look back over the last two years, so many members of our diverse communities across the borough have gone out of their way to help vulnerable neighbours and generally bring their communities together during a period of confusion and fear.

“The people we see in these images are the polar opposite of that — they take from our communities rather than give and it’s completely unacceptable behaviour.

"We are working hard to make Walsall a cleaner, safer place to live and want to bring these offenders to account.”

People who respond to one of Walsall Council’s live appeals, with information that leads to a successful prosecution, could receive a £500 reward.

The council treats any information received with confidentiality.

Paul added: “If you see fly-tipping in progress, for your own safety, you should report the offence rather than trying to tackle it yourself.

“Please do not put the names of anyone you suspect in the public domain as cases of mistaken identity could lead to serious repercussions.”

Information can be sent to communityprotection@walsall.gov.uk or call 01922 653060.