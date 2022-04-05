Walsall paedophile who worked with children locked up after online grooming

Alexander Troth

Alexander Troth, from Aldridge, searched for children online to groom. He would then encourage them to engage in sexual activity over the internet which he would watch, record and distribute to other perverts.

Police revealed Troth had previously worked with children but said they had ruled out that any of the boys in his care were abused.

Troth was arrested when West Midlands Police specialist Online Child Sexual Exploitation Team (OCSET) discovered he had uploaded images during the summer of 2020.

Officers then found more than 2,100 indecent videos as well as hundreds of photographs across his laptop and mobile phone.

Troth admitted 16 offences relating to inciting a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in or watch sexual activity, possessing indecent images of children and publishing an obscene article between 2011 and 2020.

He was jailed for six years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life at Birmingham Crown Court last week.

Despite having previously worked with children we found no evidence of any inappropriate relationships or imagery of those who'd been within his care.

Det Con Helen Henry, from the child sexual exploitation team, said: "While Troth hadn't physically abused children he'd gained sexual gratification in looking at sickening images of young people being exploited.

"It's important to remember for each child abuse image there is a child who has suffered. This is a serious crime and we've specialist officers who are trained in catching offenders and putting them behind bars."