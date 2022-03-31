Baby Ciaran: Accused death crash driver had cannabis in system

James Paul Davis denies the charges against him. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

James Davis, 35, is charged with causing the death of Ciaran Leigh Morris on Easter Sunday last year when his pram was hit by a car as his parents walked him along High Street, in Brownhills.

The trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard toxicology tests found that Davis measured "no less than" 1.7 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit for driving is two.

Giving evidence for the prosecution pathologist Ghada Elsadik-Ismail told the jury that the test included a calculation "taking margin for error into account" in favour of the driver.

She told the jury that cannabis derivative or active component THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) can remain in someone for three to five hours and, when broken down by the body to acid form, this can remain in the system for a week, while for chronic cannabis users it can remain for a longer period.

Mr Curtis asked her if it was possible for someone with 1.7 microgrammes in their system to have slower reactions.

Ms Elsadik-Ismail replied: "It is highly possible, subject to different factors. Even chronic users of cannabis find it difficult to compensate when challenged by obstacles in front of them."

Also giving evident nurse Claire Morrisey said she carried out a four-part impairment test on Davis at the request of the police which resulted in three minor faults and she asked him whether he took drugs.

Ms Morrisey said: "He was absolutely clear about this. He said historically he had used illicit drugs, but had made efforts to sort his life out and did not use illicit drugs any more and had not done so for a long time."

The nurse said Davis said he had been "feeling generally unwell" for three days with a headache and cough.

"I asked specifically if he had taken health advice and he had not.

"We were in the midst of the pandemic and he said he had taken a lateral flow test which was negative."

She said during the assessment Davis had a single episode of "vigorous self-limiting coughing" in which he did not require medical intervention.

She said that he performed the required impairment tests well apart from three minor faults. At taking the 'finger to nose' test Davis followed the instructions, but at the fifth attempt missed the tip of his nose and hit the side instead. As a result she reported that "there might be a condition due to drink and drugs present" in his system.

He was also shown counting out of time with the "nine-step" test.