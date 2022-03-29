Five police officers injured after cars rammed during Walsall pursuit

The pursuit came to a halt in Guild Avenue

Officers spotted a suspected stolen van which was believed to be linked to a man wanted on suspicion of burglary.

The van made off and six police cars were damaged before the vehicle came to a stop in Guild Avenue, Blakenall, at around 10.10am on Tuesday.

The driver tried to make off on foot but a 38-year-old man was detained nearby.

The suspect was detained at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been taken into custody for questioning.