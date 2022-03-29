Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five police officers injured after cars rammed during Walsall pursuit

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished:

Five police officers were hurt and a man has been arrested after several police cars were rammed by a van during a pursuit in Walsall..

The pursuit came to a halt in Guild Avenue
The pursuit came to a halt in Guild Avenue

Officers spotted a suspected stolen van which was believed to be linked to a man wanted on suspicion of burglary.

The van made off and six police cars were damaged before the vehicle came to a stop in Guild Avenue, Blakenall, at around 10.10am on Tuesday.

The driver tried to make off on foot but a 38-year-old man was detained nearby.

The suspect was detained at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been taken into custody for questioning.

Five police officers were hurt although their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News