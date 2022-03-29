Five police officers injured after cars rammed during Walsall pursuit

Officers spotted a suspected stolen van which was believed to be linked to a man wanted on suspicion of burglary.
The van made off and six police cars were damaged before the vehicle came to a stop in Guild Avenue, Blakenall, at around 10.10am on Tuesday.
The driver tried to make off on foot but a 38-year-old man was detained nearby.
The suspect was detained at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been taken into custody for questioning.
Five police officers were hurt although their injuries are not thought to be serious.