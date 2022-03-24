Cannock Neighbourhood Policing Team granted the order at 3pm on Thursday (March 24), which gives officers the power to disperse anyone to reduce the risk of members of the public being harassed, alarmed, distressed, or subject to crime or disorder.

Anyone who fails to comply will have committed a criminal offence.

The police can return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address and can issue the notices for a period of up to 48 hours.

Anyone found breaching a notice is liable to be arrested and face further action.

The dispersal order began at 3pm on Thursday and covers this area of Cannock

Inspector Chris Moss, deputy commander for Cannock Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Following an increase in calls from concerned residents and businesses, officers will be patrolling the town centre over the coming days to tackle any instances of crime or anti-social behaviour.

“The majority of young people go out to meet up with their friends and do not cause any problems. However, there is a number of individuals that have engaged in anti-social behaviour, which has caused the community to feel intimidated and worried by these larger groups.

“We understand the impact this behaviour can have on people living in the area, so are asking teenagers to be mindful and considerate of others when out and about.

“I would like to stress that officers will only use these powers where absolutely necessary and appeal to parents and guardians to ensure that they know where their children are, what they are up to and who they are with.”