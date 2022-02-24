Notification Settings

Thousands in cash seized during Black Country County Lines raids

By Nathan Rowe

Thousands of pounds in cash was seized in six drug raids which were executed simultaneously in the Black Country last week.

Six warrants we executed simultaneously by West Midlands Police

The raids were part of an investigation into a County Lines drugs gang in the Sandwell area and took place in the early hours of Friday.

A business premises in Halesowen and five residential addresses were raided by police in connection with the suspected drug network.

Thousands of pounds in cash along with mobile phones were seized for analysis with enquiries ongoing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We executed a raid at a business premises in Halesowen in the early hours of Friday February 18.

"It was one of six warrants we executed simultaneously – the others being at residential addresses – as part of an investigation into a County Lines drug network which we suspect is supplying drugs from the Sandwell area.

“No arrests were made in relation to drugs supply but several thousand pounds in cash were seized along with mobile phones for analysis. Enquiries continue.”

