Thousands in cash seized during Black Country County Lines raids

Six warrants we executed simultaneously by West Midlands Police

The raids were part of an investigation into a County Lines drugs gang in the Sandwell area and took place in the early hours of Friday.

A business premises in Halesowen and five residential addresses were raided by police in connection with the suspected drug network.

Thousands of pounds in cash along with mobile phones were seized for analysis with enquiries ongoing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We executed a raid at a business premises in Halesowen in the early hours of Friday February 18.

"It was one of six warrants we executed simultaneously – the others being at residential addresses – as part of an investigation into a County Lines drug network which we suspect is supplying drugs from the Sandwell area.