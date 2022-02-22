Murder victim named as 'proud father' as suspect arrested

Murder victim Robert West was aged 49

Robert West, aged 49, died after being found critically injured in a Birmingham road just after 3am on Monday.

Nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene outside the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite in Steward Street, Ladywood.

A 43-year-old from Birmingham has now been detained on suspicion of murder and the area around the scene where Mr West was found remained cordoned off on Tuesday..

Meanwhile Mr West's family have paid tribute to their "king" who was a married father and uncle.

They said: "Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh to most, was a loving husband, a proud father, a son, an uncle, brother and a loyal friend to many.

"He was the kind of person who would go the extra mile for those he loved and cared for.

"We are all in shock, devastated and truly heartbroken.

"He will be dearly missed forever by all. Rest easy king. Gone but never forgotten."

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: "Our sympathies remain with Robert’s family after his brutal death and we continue to support them in their time of grief.

"This arrest a significant development in our investigation, but we are still asking for anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat on west-midlands.police.uk or call101 quoting reference number 294 of February 21.