Former Greater Birmingham Chamber president appointed as region’s first Honorary Consul to Mexico

The appointment – made by Mexico’s Ambassador to the UK, Her Excellency Josefa Gonzalez-Blanco Ortiz-Mena, and approved by the Mexican government – is the first of its kind for Birmingham and the West Midlands.

It cements the growing partnership between the region and Mexico, which was forged during Deb’s spell as GBCC president between 2021 and 2023.

Deb – the founder of Birmingham-headquartered threat intelligence experts Forensic Pathways and a scale-up director in the GBCC’s Innovate UK Edge team – will serve as a conduit between the West Midlands and Mexico in a bid to create economic, academic and cultural opportunities.

Her appointment as Honorary Consul was confirmed during an event at the Birmingham offices of accountancy firm Forvis Mazars.

In addition, as president of the UK Women In Diplomacy Network, the Ambassador presented Deb with a certificate of recognition in honour of her “unwavering commitment to fostering bilateral relations between Mexico and the UK, as she continues to inspire and empower women.”

Deb said: “I’m absolutely honoured to be appointed Honorary Consul to Mexico.

“Over the past three years the relationship between Birmingham, West Midlands and Mexico has grown significantly.

“Both myself and Her Excellency Josefa Gonzalez-Blanco Ortiz-Mena, Ambassador of Mexico to the UK, recognise the growing opportunities for trade, collaboration and innovation.

“As Honorary Consul it is my role to be the bridge between Mexico and our region, fostering opportunities for economic growth, academic collaboration, and cultural understanding.

“The UK is an island, but we should never have island mentality. In the world of global connectivity and global challenge, we are stronger together.

“It is significant that the Mexican Government have approved the Honorary Consul to Mexico being appointed in Birmingham, the first time such an appointment has been held outside of London.”

Her Excellency Josefa Gonzalez-Blanco Ortiz-Mena said: “This appointment aims to expand the presence of the Embassy of Mexico and strengthen the support we provide in the West Midlands.

"In addition, our new Honorary Consul will be vital to strengthening our relations with local authorities and promote cultural, business, and educational exchanges with Mexico.£

Birmingham and the West Midlands’ relationship with Mexico has grown thanks to a programme of activities between the Greater Birmingham Global Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Embassy in London.

Mark Smith, president of the Global Chamber, said: “I’d like to congratulate Deb Leary on her appointment.

“Having an Honorary Consul for Mexico in the region for the first time sends the strongest possible positive message to West Midlands businesses that the Ambassador and her country are serious about cementing business connections. The Chamber is here and ready to support them.”

Deb Leary, Josefa Gonzalez-Blanco Ortiz-Mena and Mark Smith were also joined by a host of West Midlands businesses for roundtable talks at the Chamber’s 54 Hagley Road headquarters.

Firms in attendance included Birmingham Wholesale Markets, Technolink, Arup, WSP, Flexeserve, Forvis Mazars and XPD Global.