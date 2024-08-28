West Bromwich welcoming new community hospital

The community hospital in Unit 2, Farley Centre, High Street, will help reduce NHS waiting times and increase patient choice by providing access to ophthalmology and gastroenterology services to local residents.

The new facility will have free parking.

CHEC is currently fitting out the 8,234 sq ft building into a state-of-the-art clinical facility including an ophthalmology theatre and endoscopy suite.

Working with the NHS, CHEC now has more than 25 community hospitals nationwide.

The addition of West Bromwich strengthens its existing West Midlands presence which already includes Coventry, Kings Norton and Worcester.

“Patient choice, exceptional care and equity of access are central to CHEC’s operations and ethos, which is why we’re proud to collaborate with NHS partners nationwide, helping to keep waiting times to a minimum while delivering the very best quality of care,” explained Jose Bailey, chief commercial officer at CHEC.

“For well over a decade, we’ve been trusted by the NHS to deliver healthcare services free of charge in the community, and we can’t wait to open our doors in West Bromwich. In the meantime, we’d welcome any residents to get in touch and learn more about how we work with the NHS to make much-needed treatments more readily accessible.”

Upon opening, treatments in both specialities will be within four weeks of receipt of referral.